It's the festive season and time to eat‚ drink and be merry. But Christmas holidays leave some people wanting to drown their sorrows.

TimesLIVE spoke to Dessy Tzoneva from the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) about why the festive season is difficult for some.

1. No work or traffic chaos … to keep you away from troubled relationships

There is no distraction of work‚ school‚ chores and the usual routines to be a buffer between family members who may be having difficulties.

Tzoneva explains that vacations can highlight tensions that families or couples may have managed to avoid all year.

"If there are difficulties and these have not been addressed‚ at [holiday time] people are left without the distraction of work. They are left with nothing but each other."

2. After the holiday‚ you need a holiday

Holidays can get busy and people get caught up in the Christmas pressure of consumerism and materialism.

"There is so much happening and so much expectation‚" explains Tzoneva.

Shops are busy and people feel they have to make the perfect meal or find the perfect gifts. People get swept up in the wave of the festive season and may feel there is no time to take a break.