Giving kids breaks from class to exercise could boost learning

New UK research has found that giving children short breaks to participate in physical activity of their own choice can improve attention and memory.

Carried out by the Universities of Stirling and Edinburgh in the UK, the study looked at how taking a break from the classroom to partake in physical activity could have an effect on mood and cognitive abilities.

A total of 11,613 primary school-age children took part in the research and were asked to complete memory and attention tasks before and after they participated in each of three outdoor activities of varying intensities.

The bleep test was the most intense activity and required the children to run in time with bleeps, which gradually become quicker, until they felt close to exhaustion.