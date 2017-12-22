Wanna be happy for the rest of your life? Marry your best friend

New research has shown that being married can promote long-term health benefits, especially when your spouse is also your best friend.

Carried out by Shawn Grover and John Helliwell of the Vancouver School of Economics in Canada, the pair used data from two UK surveys to look at the relationship between marriage and friendship.

The long-term British Household Panel Survey (BHPS) collected data from around 30,000 people between 1991 and 2009, and the United Kingdom's Annual Population 2011 to 2013 Survey included data from more than 328,000 people.

After analysing this data, the pair found that married people were more satisfied with life than singles, as were those living as a couple but not married.