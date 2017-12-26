The 5 major wellness trends that dominated 2017

3. TRACK HEALTH NOT JUST FITNESS

After releasing a variety of products to record and monitor our physical fitness, tech companies started to take note of the trend for a holistic approach to wellness, introducing new wearables to take health to the next level.

This includes wearables that track sleep and detect sleep disorders, as well as those that recognise stress and help users feel calmer.

4. THE IMPORTANCE OF SLEEP

We first started waking up to the importance of sleep last year, but 2017 saw even more importance given to getting some good quality slumber.

This year saw a variety of new studies published as experts sought to understand better what is causing the current sleep deprivation crisis, neuroscientist Matthew Walker released his high profile book, Why We Sleep in an effort to convince us to get more of it, and brands started introducing new features to health trackers to help us improve both the quality and quantity of our shut-eye.