More sex, chewing gum: what science says will make you happier in 2018

5. EAT FOOD RICH IN OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS

Several studies have highlighted a link between omega-3 fatty acids and improved mood. Found in nuts - particularly walnuts - as well as seeds (chia, linseed), oily fish and certain oils (canola, walnut, linseed), these essential fatty acids are veritable mood lifters.

6. MEDITATE

Meditation focuses the mind and body on the present moment. This allows us to take control of the body's autopilot and curb wandering thoughts. With regular practice (10 minutes per day at first), you can learn to appease mind and body, and bring about a state of calm.

7. GET BUSY IN THE GARDEN

Mowing the lawn, digging, picking and gathering, stacking wood, weeding and raking are all manual activities which, as well as connecting us to the real world, help awaken all five senses and focus attention on the task in hand, not unlike hypnosis.

10. TAKE A NAP

Napping for 30 minutes per day has many health benefits, while also making us more efficient and creative.