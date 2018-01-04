2018's top fitness trends: how you'll be working out this year
As we start a new year and plan our resolutions it can be a great time to switch up your fitness routine, or start a new one. Wondering what to try? Take your cue from the latest exercise trends
GROUP TRAINING
Working out in groups or with friends is tipped to be the second biggest fitness trend of 2018, according to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).
This makes sense in light of last year's move towards a holistic approach to fitness, which took into account the emotional and mental benefits of exercise, as well as the physical ones.
Recent studies have shown that exercising with friends can have added benefits thanks to the social element involved and having some extra encouragement.
In fact, one study revealed that those who worked out in a group benefited from lower stress levels, and bigger improvements in mental, physical and emotional quality of life than those who worked out alone, even though those who exercised alone worked out for twice as long.
YOGA
Our dedication to yoga is not set to wane anytime soon. According to ACSM, yoga's continuing popularity is in part due to its ability to constantly reinvent itself, offering yogis something new to try and helping the practice appeal to an even wider audience.
Think Hotpod Yoga, where you workout in a heated inflatable pod that looks similar to a jumping castle, and the classes and events organised by Yoga Worx, which take place in parks, on rooftops and even on paddleboards in a Joburg dam.
LOW-COST FITNESS
With the rise of online videos, apps and wearables, people no longer need to pay for pricey gym memberships to stay in shape.
Following on from last year's boom in online videos such as Yoga With Adriene, the launch of the adidas All Day app, which gives users access to expert information, and Nike adding free yoga classes to its Nike Training Club app, it has now become easier and cheaper than ever to work out.
The trend looks set to continue in 2018 as big sports brands and wearables continue to add more features and ways to work out to their apps
FITNESS FOR SENIORS
Fitness programmes for older adults is another big trend that's been predicted by the ACSM.
As we move away from "anti-aging" in favor of a more accepting attitude to age, working out to be the best and healthiest you can at any stage in life - rather than simply for aesthetic reasons - looks set to be a major motivation for many to exercise in the coming year.
Many recent studies have shown the benefits of working out later in life, even if it is for the first time ever, prompting health professionals to look at ways to encourage older adults to get active, and at what type of programmes suit their needs best.
