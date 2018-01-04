2018's top fitness trends: how you'll be working out this year

GROUP TRAINING

Working out in groups or with friends is tipped to be the second biggest fitness trend of 2018, according to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

This makes sense in light of last year's move towards a holistic approach to fitness, which took into account the emotional and mental benefits of exercise, as well as the physical ones.

Recent studies have shown that exercising with friends can have added benefits thanks to the social element involved and having some extra encouragement.