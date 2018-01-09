Struggling to get off the couch? Here's how to get back into exercise mode

For instance you may need to up your vitamin D, as most people living in countries with few sunny days have low levels of this micronutrient. Vitamin D helps to prevent bone fractures and is found in oily fish, eggs and cod liver oil; you can also take supplements.

It's equally important to have optimum vitamin C levels for regular endurance training, especially in winter. Vitamin C is found in berries (blackberries, bilberries and raspberries), citrus fruit (oranges and limes), kiwis and pomegranates. You can also take a natural supplement such as acerola (a small, red South American fruit) or opt for the synthetic form of the vitamin (no more than one gram per day).

Magnesium is key to alleviating tiredness and cramps: if you have low levels of this mineral, which is often the case for people who exercise regularly, your sporting performance falls off and recovery is slower. The daily recommended dose is 350mg for women and 420mg for men.