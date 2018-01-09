Want to make good on your weight loss resolutions? Here are the best 10 diets for 2018

While the DASH diet prescribes eating lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and low-fat dairy, its primary aim is to prevent and lower high blood pressure.

In the Mediterranean diet pyramid, fruits, veggies, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, fish and seafood occupy the top tier. Poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt are consumed in moderation, while sweets and red meat reserved for special occasions.

"There is an established theme of what is considered healthy eating, but no single diet is the best for all of us," noted expert panelist Dr. David Katz, director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center in a statement.

"...Ultimately, a 'best' diet is one that can be adopted, managed and sustained over time."

Weight Watchers also received the highest approval rating from experts in the categories of best weight-loss diet, fast weight-loss diet and commercial diet, beating rival Jenny Craig.