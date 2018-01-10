4 ways to improve your health in the comfort of your own home

Intense but fun, it's easy to get into jumping rope since results are very quick, from toned legs and sculpted glutes to reduced cellulite and boosted circulation. Get started by jumping rope for one minute followed by one minute of rest. As you improve, up the exercise time to 15 minutes while reducing rest time.

2. SIGN UP TO AN ONLINE YOGA CLASS

Online yoga classes are the latest home fitness trend for relaxing body and mind. Aim to roll out your yoga mat at home for short but regular sessions. Pick a place that's warm, and set the scene with subdued lighting and a pleasant aroma.

A host of studios offer online lessons led by their instructors (YogaGlo, Yogis Anonymous, Dirty Yoga) with affordable subscriptions ranging from R185-250 per month. There are also lots of YouTube channels with freely accessible videos by yoga teachers.

3. ABDOMINAL BREATHING

This technique is free and can be practiced anywhere, anytime. Deep breathing is the ideal activity for a moment of relaxation when you need to hit "pause." When you get home, taking a few moments to do some deep, abdominal breathing can help you relax.