Sex Talk

What is a female condom, and how do I use it?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions

Q: What is a female condom, and how do I use it? A: A female condom is shaped like a long pouch, usually made of polyurethane, that is inserted inside the vagina in preparation for penetration during sex. Flexible rings at both ends of the condom hold it in place. The condom works by lining the walls of the vagina and collects semen and other fluids.