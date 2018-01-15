Struggling to fall asleep? Write a to-do list before bedtime

The findings from a new study suggest that writing a to-do list before bedtime could be one way to help those struggling to sleep drop off more quickly.

Led by Michael K. Scullin at Baylor University in the US, the new research examines anecdotal evidence which suggests that writing a list before bed can be helpful as it "offloads" any worries about unfinished tasks which could delay sleep.

Scullin and the team recruited 57 university students for the study and asked them to spend one weeknight sleeping in a controlled environment at Baylor's Sleep Neuroscience and Cognition Laboratory.

The researchers divided participants into two randomly selected groups and gave each a writing task to do before their bedtime.

One group was asked to write down everything they needed to remember to do the next day or over the next few days, while the other was asked to write about tasks they had already completed during the previous few days.

Technology or work, which could negatively affect participants' sleep, were both prohibited.

The team then used overnight polysomnography, considered the "gold standard" of sleep measurement, to monitor electrical brain activity using electrodes.