Health & Sex

By breastfeeding for 6 months you could cut your diabetes risk in half

17 January 2018 - 10:21 By AFP Relaxnews
Previous research has shown that breastfeeding has other long-term benefits for mothers, including a lower a risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
Previous research has shown that breastfeeding has other long-term benefits for mothers, including a lower a risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
Image: 123RF/evgenyatamanenko

Women who breastfeed their babies for six months or more may be able to cut their risk of developing diabetes in the future by nearly half, according to a new study.

The findings from a three-decade US study of more than 1,200 white and African-American women were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine.

"We found a very strong association between breastfeeding duration and lower risk of developing diabetes, even after accounting for all possible confounding risk factors," said lead author Erica Gunderson, senior research scientist with Kaiser Permanente.

The study showed that women who breastfed for six months or more across had a 47% reduction in their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, when compared to those who did not breastfeed at all.

For women who breastfed for six months or less, there was a 25% reduction in diabetes risk.

Breastfeeding for 2 months cuts the risk of SIDS in half: study

A new international study has found that breastfeeding for just two months cuts a baby's risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) almost in half.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Researchers suggested that breastfeeding may unleash protective effects via hormones that act in the pancreas, controlling blood insulin levels and blood sugar.

"The incidence of diabetes decreased in a graded manner as breastfeeding duration increased, regardless of race, gestational diabetes, lifestyle behaviors, body size, and other metabolic risk factors measured before pregnancy, implying the possibility that the underlying mechanism may be biological," Gunderson said.

Previous research has shown that breastfeeding has other long-term benefits for mothers, including a lower a risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

7 smart strategies to make breastfeeding work at work

Helpful tips for working moms
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Type 2 diabetes may be reversible, say scientists

A UK trial study has found that type 2 diabetes could potentially be reversed through weight loss, and with the long-term support of a medical ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

SA's diabetes epidemic is growing at an alarming rate

The weight of the increasing diabetes and obesity epidemic in South Africa threatens to crush the country’s overloaded health system‚ experts warn.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

5 simple lifestyle changes that could lower your risk of type 2 diabetes

Although type 2 diabetes has strong links to genetic elements, lifestyle factors such as exercise and diet may also influence the development of the ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Removing contraception injection would lead to more deaths: study Health & Sex
  2. #HairGoals: 5 simple steps to a soft, shiny afro Fashion & Beauty
  3. Let’s talk about sex: edu video series targets SA's teens Health & Sex
  4. Why stifling a sneeze could be seriously dangerous to your health Health & Sex
  5. Wise buys: 10 African artists to invest in now The Edit

Latest Videos

First day of school at Hoërskool Overvaal rocked by protest
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X