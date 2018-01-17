MkhabaMustFall: how celebs plan to shed that holiday weight

The New Year hashtag #MkhabaMustFall has taken off in a big way - with even the sultry Pam Andrews hitting the gym hard.

Seems she has left the raunchy pics in 2017 and has instead vowed to post workouts and meal plans as she tones her tush.

Zoleka Mandela hasn't stopped with her home workouts - and even carried on during the festive period - as she aims to get to her target of 65kg soon.

While it's certainly not easy to drop those extra holiday kilos, some people seem to think they can do it like Khanyi Mbau (face of Slimatone) and simply swallow a pill.

Others believe they can be like Bussythebeast (Busisiwe Macatshwa) and slip into a waist training belt and the fat will melt away.

But as Macatshwa, a 29-year-old paramedic has proven, it's hard work - eating right and consistent exercise is the answer.

Her philosophy was simple: eat clean and train dirty, as she transformed from a whopping 82kg to 60kg with almost two years of dedication.

Still, the market is bombarded with slimming seeds, protein shakes and other gimmicks they swear will be an easy fix. But just how healthy are these quick fixes?