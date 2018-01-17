Health & Sex

Study links early periods & premature menopause to heart disease

17 January 2018 - 10:42 By AFP Relaxnews
New research suggests that women with premature reproductive cycles or a history of adverse events should be frequently screened for heart trouble and conditions leading to blood clots.
New research suggests that women with premature reproductive cycles or a history of adverse events should be frequently screened for heart trouble and conditions leading to blood clots.
Image: 123RF/chajamp

Women who started menstruating at the age of 11 or younger, or entered menopause before 47, face a higher risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a new study.

Miscarriage, stillbirth, undergoing a hysterectomy, and bearing children at a young age were also associated with elevated odds of cardiovascular problems later in life, researchers found.

The additional risk varied from only a few percentage points to more than 40%, they reported in the journal Heart.

The findings are not the first to uncover a link between reproductive factors and cardiovascular diseases, and the data do not show a causal relationship, the authors cautioned.

But their findings do strengthen the association, and suggest that women with premature reproductive cycles or a history of adverse events should be frequently screened for heart trouble and conditions leading to blood clots.

How heart attacks affect men & women differently

Adding to previous work on heart attacks that suggests that causes, symptoms, treatments, and outcomes can all differ between men and women, new ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The scientists drew data from a long-term health survey in Britain that monitored and tested more than a quarter of a million women from 2006 to 2016. The women's average age was 56 when monitoring began.

More than four-fifths had been pregnant, and nearly half had two children. On average, they started having their periods at 13, and had their first child at 26.

In 2016, two-thirds of the women had gone through menopause, at an average age of 50.

The study showed that women who began menstruating before the age of 12 faced a 10% greater risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those who were 13 or older.

For those who went through menopause before the age of 47, the risk for cardiovascular disease rose by 33%, and for stroke alone by 42%.

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by 6%.

A hysterectomy was associated with a 20% higher chance of developing heart disease, the team found.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

3 things every woman needs to know about heart attacks

Heart attack symptoms to look out for and how to reduce your risk
Lifestyle
3 months ago

A single workout could save your life

There is plenty of evidence that being physically active can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke, but when do the benefits of exercise start ...
Lifestyle
21 days ago

Don't skip breakfast! It could double your risk of hard arteries, study says

People who skip breakfast or eat poorly to start the day are twice as likely to develop hardened arteries
Lifestyle
3 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Removing contraception injection would lead to more deaths: study Health & Sex
  2. #HairGoals: 5 simple steps to a soft, shiny afro Fashion & Beauty
  3. Let’s talk about sex: edu video series targets SA's teens Health & Sex
  4. Why stifling a sneeze could be seriously dangerous to your health Health & Sex
  5. Wise buys: 10 African artists to invest in now The Edit

Latest Videos

First day of school at Hoërskool Overvaal rocked by protest
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X