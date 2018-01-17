Suicide, depression: teen heartbreak is no joke

Your teen is in love. They are cheerful and walk around the house like they are floating on air.

You constantly play the chaperone, always dropping them off on dates at the mall or movie theatres. Your teen could not be happier. They are in love and no one can tell them otherwise.

And then it all comes crashing down.

Suddenly, your teen is in a foul mood. You do a bit of digging and find out that their beautiful love story is running the end credits.

Most parents are usually stuck on how to deal with their teen's first heartbreak. Some feel a sense of despair while others are dismissive and wish their kids would get over it already.

In the meantime, your teen is walking around the house like a catatonic zombie. Irritable and sulking.