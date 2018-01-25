Smoking just one cigarette a day ups your heart attack risk

Smokers should not be fooled, in other words, into thinking that a few cigarettes a day - or even just one - carries little or no long term harm, he added.

"Whilst it is great that smokers try to cut down - and they should be positively encouraged to do so - in order to get the big benefits on cardiovascular disease they need to quit completely," he said by email.

The findings were published in the medical journal BMJ.

RISK HIGHER THAN EXPECTED

Tobacco kills about seven million people worldwide every year, according to the World Health Organisation.

About two million of those deaths are due to cardiovascular disease, mainly coronary heart attacks and stroke.

Earlier research suggested that smoking a few cigarettes a day was linked to a higher-than-expected risk of heart disease, but findings were inconclusive.

To probe deeper, a team of scientists led by Hackshaw analysed the results of 141 studies, estimating the relative risk of one, five or 20 cigarettes a day.

They found that men who lit up once a day had 46% of the excess risk of heart disease associated with smoking a full pack a day, much higher than expected. For strokes, the excess risk was 41%.

For reasons that are not fully understood, the risk for women was somewhat smaller - 31% and 34%, respectively.

"It could be a mixture of biological difference and differences in lifestyle," said Hackshaw.