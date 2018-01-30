Insomnia in last trimester of pregnancy affects 2 in 3 women: study

New European research has revealed that 64% of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in their third trimester of pregnancy, which could increase their risk of developing health conditions such as gestational diabetes.

Led by researchers from the University of Granada, Spain, along with researchers from the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and the University of Jaen, the study looked at 486 healthy pregnant Spanish women and monitored the effects of pregnancy through all three trimesters.

They found that the number of women suffering from insomnia prior to pregnancy was just 6%, however in the first trimester of pregnancy 44% of pregnant women were suffering from the condition, with this figure increasing to 46% in the second trimester.