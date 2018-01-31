'Face-swap' apps are being perverted to create homemade porn

People in the U.S. have found a new way to titillate their vanity using the Google Arts & Culture app, which has – rather ingeniously – lured a new demographic of narcissists with a selfie feature.

The application uses facial recognition technology to find a painting that resembles your digital self-portrait, and the museum correlates are either comically unflattering, or somehow touching, establishing an uncanny relation between human lives past and present.

But this egocentric pastime represents a comparatively innocuous application of facial recognition technology, which is also being used for less savoury pursuits by some inventive voyeurs.

Deepfakes are a relatively new phenomenon. The Reddit-derived term refers to homemade – so to speak – pornographic videos, which use the same kind of neural network technology as the Google app to superimpose different faces onto porn stars’ busy bodies.