Is exercising in a group really the motivation factor you need?

The results showed that those who partook in group walking were more likely to have kept up the exercise an average of six months later and reported a significant improvement in their quality of life compared with those who walked alone, suggesting that the social aspect brought more than just physical health benefits.

The new research follows a recent international study led by researchers from the University of Granada (UGR), Spain, which looked at the effect of taking regular Zumba classes on quality of life. They found that those who took a one-hour Zumba class three times a week over a five-week period experienced long-lasting positive effects on health, especially on emotional well-being.

A US study published last year also found that working out in a group lowers stress and significantly improves quality of life more than working out alone. Perhaps surprisingly, the results held true even though those who exercised individually put in more effort, working out for twice as long, with lead researcher Dayna Yorks commenting that, "The communal benefits of coming together with friends and colleagues, and doing something difficult, while encouraging one another, pays dividends beyond exercising alone."

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania also found that working out with others might encourage people to stick to a fitness regime not because of the social element, but because it creates a little healthy competition.