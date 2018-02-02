Standing is a good first step: you could lose weight just by sitting less

If there was also no increase in food intake, then this would equate to a loss of 2.5 kg in one year and 10 kg in four years.

The team added that the energy expenditure produced by standing could be even greater than shown in the study, as in the study participants were standing still whereas in reality people often make small movements while standing.

"Our results might be an underestimate because when people stand they tend to make spontaneous movements like shifting weight or swaying from one foot to another, taking small steps forward and back. People may even be more likely to walk to the filing cabinet or trash bin," commented senior author Professor Francisco Lopez-Jimenez.

As well as linking prolonged sitting to obesity, previous studies have also found a relationship between sedentary behavior and health problems such as cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, with Professor Lopez-Jimenez also adding that, "Standing not only burns more calories, the additional muscle activity is linked to lower rates of heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes, so the benefits of standing could go beyond weight control."