New breed of sex dolls can turn you on & your dishwasher too

There are 33.6 million more men than women in the country of 1.4 billion people.

The gap is attributed to China's former one-child policy and a traditional preference for sons, which has led to selective and illegal abortion. Some 114 boys are born for every 100 girls, far above the global average.

China also has a rapidly ageing population, which is putting strains on the healthcare and social welfare system.

Seated between two non-robotic silicon companions, one in a short black skirt and a smaller model in a schoolgirl outfit, marketing director Wu Xingliang said his company's products could solve the country's major social problems.

"China has a shortage of women, and this is a factor in why there's this demand, but they're not just for sex," said Xingliang, whose customers include single young and older men but also married ones.

"We're designing them so they can have meaningful conversations with you and help with chores around the house. They could eventually even work as medical assistants or receptionists," Xingliang added.

'HOTTEST BODY'

Xiaodie is essentially a sex doll fitted with a wifi function similar to the iPhone's Siri application, which can surf the internet and respond to voice commands.

It can turn home appliances that are connected to the wifi on and off.

Users can control the 25,000 yuan ($4,000 or R48,000) doll with a phone app or by giving it oral instructions - much pricier than the traditional sex dolls that the company sells for as little as 2,500 yuan.

In the next year, EXDOLL hopes to roll out more advanced robots featuring artificial intelligence technology, complex facial expressions and body movements, voice recognition systems and eyes that can follow people's movements.

A shapely prototype in a racy white dress bows to greet male engineers at the factory.