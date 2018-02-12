Be their rock: how to support your partner through stressful times

We all need some support from time to time, especially from our partners. However, it can be difficult to know what is the right thing to say or do to help, and sometimes you may even feel like you are making things worse

Wake Forest communication professor Jennifer Priem has studied how supportive relationships can help reduce our stress levels and affect levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

When levels of cortisol are high, it can contribute to a variety of health problems including heart disease, headaches, sleep problems, and difficulties concentrating. However, supportive communication with your partner can actually reduce the levels of cortisol by calming and alleviating distress.

As well as calming your partner in the moment, the benefits in supporting each other could also be longer lasting. Cortisol can not only cause short-term stress but also long-term, with prolonged exposure to stress hormones placing wear and tear on the body.