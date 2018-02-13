Take it slow: linger over your lunch to lose weight, says study

a person falls within a healthy range.

The WHO considers someone with a BMI of 25 overweight, and 30 or higher obese.

In line with recommendations by the Japanese Society for the Study of Obesity, however, a BMI of 25 was taken as obese for Japanese populations for the purposes of the study.

The researchers analysed health insurance data from 59,717 individuals diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes - a form of the disease that generally hits in adulthood as a result of being overweight.

The participants had regular check-ups from 2008 to 2013.

Data captured included their age and gender, BMI, waist circumference, blood pressure, eating habits, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use.

From the outset, the slow-eating group of 4,192 had a smaller average waist circumference, a mean BMI of 22.3, and fewer obese individuals - 21.5% of the total.

IT'S NOT A RACE

By comparison, more than 44% of the fast-eating group of 22,070 people, was obese, with a mean BMI of 25.

The team also noted changes in eating speed over the six years, with more than half the trial group reporting an adjustment in one direction or the other.

"The main results indicated that decreases in eating speeds can lead to reductions in obesity and BMI," they found.

Other factors that could help people lose weight, according to the data, included to stop snacking after dinner, and not to eat within two hours of going to bed.

Skipping breakfast did not seem to have any effect.

Limitations of the study included that eating speed and other behaviours were self-reported. There was also no data on how much participants ate, or whether they exercised or not.