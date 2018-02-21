Dementia clearly linked to chronic boozing, say scientists

Chronic heavy drinking is a major risk factor for all types of dementia, especially early onset of the disease, according to a study published in The Lancet Public Health.

Researchers examining more than 57,000 cases of early-onset dementia in France found that well over half were either alcohol-related, or accompanied by an additional diagnosis of alcohol abuse.

Overall, alcohol use disorders were associated with a three-fold higher risk of all types of dementia.

Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia are said to be premature before the age of 65.

Previous research was inconclusive on the effect of alcohol on cognitive health.

Some studies have show a possible benefit of light-to-moderate drinking, while others have found that heavy drinking boosts the risk of dementia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines "chronic heavy drinking" as more than 60 grammes of pure alcohol - six or more standard drinks - a day for men, and in excess of 40 grammes per day for women.