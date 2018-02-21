Is having sex with a sex doll cheating? Experts weigh in

Businessman Pieter Steenkamp* of Bedfordview in Johannesburg has forked out thousands of rands to buy a sex doll to satisfy himself sexually — and peacefully.

"I call her Madre. She's perfect and I keep her in my office."

He says she helps him relieve stress. "I grab my whisky and tell Madre about my bad day. She never says anything negative."

Steenkamp has developed a relationship with the doll and says he takes great care of her. "I respect her. I clean her and make sure she's happy at all times."

"I have had her for four weeks now. She has been amazing so far. My wife is a nag. I get tired of her nagging. I still have sex with her but not as much because she normally complains about fatigue. Madre doesn't," he says.

The 42-year-old says he would rather sleep with Madre than cheat and get attached. "I'm married in community of property, if I cheat and get caught, I have a lot to lose."

But could sex dolls, or high-tech sexbots, really help to curb infidelity? And, is having intercourse with a doll harmless fun, or should it be considered the same as cheating on your partner with a real woman?