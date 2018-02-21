Low carb guru‚ Tim Noakes is back at the Health Professions Council of SA‚ in trouble again for a tweet he posted four years ago advising a mom to wean her baby onto a LCHF diet - meaning low carb‚ high fat.

He won his hearing at the Health Professions Council after giving 12 days of evidence on why his diet for baby was not contradictory to evidence on what babies should eat and was found not guilty of misconduct or unethical conduct.

A dietician‚ then head of the Association for Dietetics in SA‚ Claire Julsing-Strydom‚ had complained about Noakes after he told the mom to wean her baby onto real foods.

The mother had asked on twitter if LCHF was ok for breastfeeding babies. She was worried about the wind associated with broccoli and cauliflower - vegetables popular in Noakes diet.

Noakes’ tweet read: "Baby doesn't eat the dairy and cauliflower. Just very healthy high-fat breast milk. Key is to ween (sic) baby onto LCHF.