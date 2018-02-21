Noakes back in the hot seat over tweet
Low carb guru‚ Tim Noakes is back at the Health Professions Council of SA‚ in trouble again for a tweet he posted four years ago advising a mom to wean her baby onto a LCHF diet - meaning low carb‚ high fat.
He won his hearing at the Health Professions Council after giving 12 days of evidence on why his diet for baby was not contradictory to evidence on what babies should eat and was found not guilty of misconduct or unethical conduct.
A dietician‚ then head of the Association for Dietetics in SA‚ Claire Julsing-Strydom‚ had complained about Noakes after he told the mom to wean her baby onto real foods.
The mother had asked on twitter if LCHF was ok for breastfeeding babies. She was worried about the wind associated with broccoli and cauliflower - vegetables popular in Noakes diet.
Noakes’ tweet read: "Baby doesn't eat the dairy and cauliflower. Just very healthy high-fat breast milk. Key is to ween (sic) baby onto LCHF.
The council‚ which regulates doctors and health professionals is appealing against the 2016 finding made by its own professional conduct committee in a hearing set down for three days.
Noakes has questioned the cost of an appeal by the council which has spent money on two advocates and a lawyer‚ and then are paying a lawyer‚ doctor‚ and advocate for the appeal committee.
“It could run into millions based on my legal costs."
His lawyer‚ Adam Pike‚ asked "where were the bodies" [deaths] caused by the tweet. Pike was suggesting that far too much had been made of a tweet which caused no real harm.
Noakes will argue that the "information he gave on Twitter was entirely accurate". He said there was no doctor-patient relationship with the person who tweeted and his advice to wean onto a low carb‚ high fat diet was entirely compatible with South African dietary guidelines.
It suggests meat‚ eggs and vegetables which‚ he says‚ is what the World Health Organisation suggests for babies to eat.
Advocate Ajay Bhoopchand SC argued for the HPCSA that the tweet was not just to the mother but could be read by everyone and be taken as advice by all people on Twitter.
Bhoopchand is arguing that Noakes was a sports doctor who didn’t have knowledge to give dietary advice to the mother.
He asked the sports doctor on the three-person judging panel‚ Dr Bobby Ramasia‚ if he as a fellow sports doctor had spent a single day in neonatal and paediatric practice and whether he had expertise or experience to give advice to babies.
He then said Noakes was guilty of unprofessional conduct.
"This case has nothing to do with doctors participating on Twitter‚" Bhoopchand argued.
"He gave advice to a baby and he didn’t have expertise to give advice on that matter. This is not an adult running the Comrades. He is giving advice to a baby when he hasn’t examined a baby since 1977."
Noakes’ advocate‚ Mike Van Der Nest SC‚ will defend Noakes’ tweet which he will argue is not viewed as medical treatment.
Noakes' lawyer‚ Pike‚ compared the hearing to soccer player Christiano Ronaldo who‚ he said‚ after a minor touch by an opponent would roll around on the ground in supposed pain‚ overreacting and play acting.
