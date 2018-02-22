Low-fat or low-carb: which diet leads to more weight-loss?

Common dieting advice urges people to either eat fewer carbohydrates or less fat in order to shed weight.

But a new study found neither approach is better than the other.

Nor is a person's genetics or insulin metabolism a key factor in whether a diet works for them or not, said the report in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The findings could have implications for the weight loss industry, and particularly the latest trend of DNA dieting, which claims to point people to the best diet for their genes.

"We've all heard stories of a friend who went on one diet - it worked great - and then another friend tried the same diet, and it didn't work at all," said lead author Christopher Gardner, professor of medicine at Stanford University.

"It's because we're all very different, and we're just starting to understand the reasons for this diversity. Maybe we shouldn't be asking what's the best diet, but what's the best diet for whom?"