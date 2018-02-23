Follow in the president's footsteps: 6 good reasons to take a daily walk

There is no doubt that movement is essential for well being. The general guidelines are that 30 minutes or more of walking every day at a speed of between five and eight kilometres per hour can improve health.

And studies show that even when people don’t quite manage to walk for the recommended 30 minutes a day the benefits can still accrue. This proves that some walking is better than none at all.

For those who still need convincing, here are six reasons to take up a daily outdoor walk.

1. IT DOESN'T COST A THING

Walking outdoors is ideal when resources are limited, as a study in low income communities in South Africa shows. The community the research focused on was a high risk area for chronic lifestyle diseases.

The study showed how physical activity that promoted participation of rural communities is feasible – and accessible. The activities in turn addressed the growing burden of chronic diseases.

Walking in groups also adds an important element of safety. And it helps with motivation, as another meta-analysis which evaluated 42 studies found: when people walk in groups outdoors, they are less likely to give up too easily.

2. IT PREVENTS (OR DELAYS) TYPE 3 DIABETES

The American Diabetes Association provides strong evidence of the benefits of walking for people who have pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, or even type 1 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common and is linked to insulin resistance (or a lack of it). Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body does not naturally produce sufficient insulin, and generally presents in childhood. It is not necessarily related to lifestyle habits.