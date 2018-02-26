Air pollutants linked to abnormal foetal growth: study
Many recent studies have already suggested that air pollution poses a serious threat to health, finding associations between exposure to pollutants and an increased risk of conditions such as heart disease, asthma and male infertility.
However, according to the team behind the new study there is a lack of research looking into the effect of pollution on foetal growth.
Last year the TimesLIVE reported that several towns dominated by Eskom and Sasol had particularly bad air quality, and that the monitoring stations that were supposed to report on that air quality were deteriorating.
eMalahleni‚ Middelburg‚ Secunda‚ Standerton‚ Edenvale‚ Boksburg and Benoni are well-known for their poor air quality.
To test their hypothesis that high levels of PM10 during pregnancy increases the risk of abnormal foetal growth, the researchers analysed data from more than 8,000 women in Lanzhou, China between 2010 to 2012.
Particulate matter (PM) are particles found in the air that includes dust, dirt, smoke and liquid droplets. PM10 particles are less than 10 microns or 10 millionths of a meter across, which is several times thinner than a human hair.
In collaboration with researchers from the Gansu Provincial Maternity and Child Care Hospital, the team collected the daily average concentration for PM10 from the government monitoring stations in Lanzhou, and used ultrasound to measure four foetal growth parameters during pregnancy.
The results consistently showed a positive association between higher levels of exposure to pollutants and a higher risk of foetal head circumference overgrowth.
Yawei Zhang, M.D., associate professor at YSPH, commented on the findings saying that the results now need to be confirmed by other studies which look at different populations.
He also added that it is important to identify the specific pollutants that are responsible for increased risk of foetal overgrowth by investigating the different components of PM10.
"Our results have important public health implications and call for future studies to explore the underlying mechanisms and postnatal consequences to the findings," says Zhang. "We are going to replicate the findings in another birth cohort and will continue to identify individuals who are more susceptible to air pollution."
Zhang also added that women in the Lanzhou region may lower the risk of foetal overgrowth by choosing their inception time and reducing their outdoor activities during the days with high air pollution.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE