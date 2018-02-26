Air pollutants linked to abnormal foetal growth: study

Many recent studies have already suggested that air pollution poses a serious threat to health, finding associations between exposure to pollutants and an increased risk of conditions such as heart disease, asthma and male infertility.

However, according to the team behind the new study there is a lack of research looking into the effect of pollution on foetal growth.

Last year the TimesLIVE reported that several towns dominated by Eskom and Sasol had particularly bad air quality, and that the monitoring stations that were supposed to report on that air quality were deteriorating.

eMalahleni‚ Middelburg‚ Secunda‚ Standerton‚ Edenvale‚ Boksburg and Benoni are well-known for their poor air quality.