Following the Dash diet may reduce risk of depression

New US research has suggested another benefit of following the popular Dash diet, finding that it could help reduce the risk of developing depression.

Carried out by researchers at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, the study followed 964 participants with an average age of 81 for an average of six-and-a-half years.

Participants were assessed yearly for symptoms of depression, such as being bothered by things that usually didn't affect them and feeling hopeless about the future, and asked to complete questionnaires on their diet to assess how closely they followed diets such as the Dash (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), Mediterranean or the traditional Western diets.

The Dash diet is high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and recommends a regular intake of nuts and beans, lean meats, fish and poultry, and as well as fat-free or low-fat dairy products rather than those that are high in saturated fats and sugar.