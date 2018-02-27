Growing up near green areas helps children's brains grow: study

The team estimated the children's exposure to green space in their neighbourhood from birth up through to the time of the study, and assessed brain anatomy using high-resolution 3D magnetic resonance images (MRI). Working memory and inattentiveness were measured with computerised tests.

The results showed that long-term exposure to green space was positively associated with volumes of white and grey matter volume in certain areas of the brain, which partly overlap with the areas associated with higher scores on cognitive tests.

In addition, high volumes of white and grey matter in the areas of the brain associated with green space exposure also predicted better working memory and reduced inattentiveness.

"This is the first study that evaluates the association between long-term exposure to green space and brain structure," says Dr. Payam Dadvand, ISGlobal researcher and leading author of the study. "Our findings suggest that exposure to green space early in life could result in beneficial structural changes in the brain."