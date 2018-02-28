New study finds no link between the pill & depression

However, in all cases the researchers came to the same conclusion - that there is insufficient evidence to prove a link between birth control and depression.

"Depression is a concern for a lot of women when they're starting hormonal contraception, particularly when they're using specific types that have progesterone," said Dr. Brett Worly, lead author of the study and OB/GYN at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. "Based on our findings, this side effect shouldn't be a concern for most women, and they should feel comfortable knowing they're making a safe choice."

Worly noted that teens and pregnant mothers sometimes have a higher risk of depression, however he added that this risk is already there and is not linked to their contraception.

"For those patients, it's important that they have a good relationship with their healthcare provider so they can get the appropriate screening done - regardless of the medications they're on," advises Worly.