The latest research demonstrates how people’s bodies react to the emotional intention behind a smile.

Jared Martin‚ from the University of Wisconsin-Madison psychology department‚ did a trial which found that dominance smiles led to a spike in stress hormones. Friendly smiles‚ signalling a reward‚ buffered people against stress.

“Facial expressions really do regulate the world. We have that intuition‚ but there hasn’t been a lot of science behind it‚” said Martin‚ who co-authored the study‚ published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday.

“Our results show that subtle differences in the way you make facial expressions while someone is talking to you can fundamentally change their experience‚ their body‚ and the way they feel like you're evaluating them.”