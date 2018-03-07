Louise Beevers‚ director of Medipet Animal Health‚ one of South Africa’s biggest pet insurers‚ said it had seen a rise in chronic conditions such as diabetes‚ renal failure‚ heart disease and seizures.

Clive E Berman‚ the managing director of PetSure‚ said however: “Our in-house vet is of the opinion that there has been no noticeable rise in claims as a result of diabetes and kidney failure.”

Kurunthachalam Kannan and his team in the US decided to investigate if exposure to chemical substances in homes could be contributing to chronic illnesses among pets. They examined 58 types of commercially available pet food and urine samples from 60 dogs and cats.

Preservatives‚ known as parabens‚ are commonly found in pet and human food‚ pharmaceuticals and cosmetics — and the most common chemical the scientists detected was methyl paraben.

Parabens disrupt hormonal processes‚ which can be damaging to developmental‚ reproductive and neurological systems. The US Food and Drug Administration regulates their use in products.