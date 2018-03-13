Simple ways to boost your body confidence

When it comes to body image and self-acceptance most of us have parts of our bodies that we don't like, or days when we lack a little confidence.

Although such feelings now and then are completely normal, being too hard on ourselves long-term can lead to other more serious issues such as depression and eating disorders. So how can we improve our attitudes about our bodies and learn to love ourselves the way we are?

Dr Elizabeth McIngvale from Baylor College of Medicine, USA, gives her tips on how to achieve a healthy attitude to our bodies and positive self-image.