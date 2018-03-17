Doctors give nod to chemical peels on darker skin
18 March 2018 - 00:01
Chemical peels are safe for people with dark skin, say dermatologists.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.