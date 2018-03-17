The science is legit: new pill does the work of exercise
Research backs up the claims that 516, the secret ingredient in these fitness pills, really works, but health authorities are hesitant to approve its use
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Research backs up the claims that 516, the secret ingredient in these fitness pills, really works, but health authorities are hesitant to approve its use
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.