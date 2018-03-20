3 times when it's better NOT to brush your teeth

Did you know that the older you get, the harder tooth decay is to reverse? Worse still, experts now believe that poor dental hygiene can lead to a whole host of seemingly unconnected mid-life diseases, including pancreatic cancer.

As fully functioning adults, keeping our teeth clean was one area we imagined we had covered. Taught as children, brushing our teeth is a ritual we all perform twice a day without question – so how wrong can we be getting it?

Apparently there are some instances when by brushing your teeth you could be doing more damage than good. Here are three such occasions, plus what you should be doing to protect your pearly whites instead:

1. BRUSHING AFTER A BIG NIGHT OUT

Last month a new health study suggested red wine could be beneficial to oral health, reducing the ability of plaque-causing bacteria to stick to the teeth and gums. Researchers found compounds from the drink, known as polyphenols, helped fend off harmful bacteria in the mouth. But before you start rinsing with Pinot Noir, bear in mind that the acidic nature of wine means it can damage the enamel.

Which is why the one occasion you should not brush your teeth before going to bed is after a spot of heavy carousing.