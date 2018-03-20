5 simple things science says will make you feel happier

March 20 marks the 2018 International Day of Happiness, which aims to inspire people to share their happiness with others and thus create a happier world for all. With this in mind, here's how recent research says you can dial up the happiness factor in your everyday life:

1. SPEND WISELY

Various studies have shown that although it might feel good at the time, splashing out on material possessions may not be the best way to bring happiness.

A 2017 study found that buying yourself more time by, for instance, employing someone to do some of your chores, brings greater life satisfaction, regardless of income.

A 2015 Canadian study also found that while buying possessions did bring happiness, it was spending money on experiences that gave more satisfaction weeks after the purchase.

2. STAY SOCIAL

Data released last year by UK charity Age UK revealed that staying social is one of the key ways to stay happier as we age. After looking at 15,000 people aged 60 and over, researchers found that taking part in social activities such as going to the cinema, being a member of a sports club, or getting involved in a volunteer group was one of the most effective ways of boosting feelings of happiness and well-being, as well as overall health.