Dump the pills and keep active: More than one in three people in Africa suffer from low back pain at any given time‚ and according to a new review in The Lancet‚ these patients are receiving the wrong - and often harmful - treatment.

An article in The Lancet details the overuse of inappropriate treatments such as common pain-killers including opioids‚ surgery and imaging‚ meaning patients are not receiving the right care. It also argues that significant health care resources are being wasted.

More than 30 leading experts from around the world contributed to the series of three papers‚ including Professor Quinette Louw of the Division of Physiotherapy at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.