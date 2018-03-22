Couples, sharing the housework leads to more satisfactory sex

A fair distribution of housework increases a couple's sexual satisfaction, according to an American study published in the journal Social Forces.

This new study by Florida State University in the US could increase men's motivation to do a little more housework, even after several years of marriage.

According to the study based on data from a survey between 2004 and 2006 of 1,100 couples with an average age of 55 and married for an average of 27 years, a fair distribution of household tasks improves both partners' level of sexual satisfaction, while not affecting how often they have sex.

The study indicated that women were still doing twice as much housework as their partner in 2013 compared with seven times more in the 1960s, although 57% of them worked full-time.