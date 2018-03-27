Are lonely hearts prone to cardiovascular disease? *Sad face*
New studies conducted in Britain have shown that social isolation significantly ups the odds of dying after a heart attack or stroke.
The apparent link between loneliness and heart disease does, however, disappear once other risk factors including smoking, drinking, poor diet and a lack of exercise are factored in.
This is according to a study that monitored nearly 480,000 men and women in Britain for over seven years.
But even after lifestyle habits are taken into consideration, social isolation, which is time actually spent alone, boosted the risk of dying by about thirty percent in people who suffered a stroke or heart attack, revealed the study conducted in medical journal, Heart.
"Social isolation, but not loneliness, remained as an independent risk factor for mortality," the researchers, led by Christian Hakulinen, a professor at the University of Helsinki, concluded.
Earlier efforts to tease out the influence of a solitary existence on cardiovascular disease and heart-related mortality had produced mixed results, in part due to the relatively small number of people covered.
The participants provided detailed information on their ethnic background, education level, income and lifestyle, as well as any history of depression.
They were also asked to gauge their levels of loneliness, a subjective feeling, and social isolation, which measures the amount of time spent alone or in the company of others.
Nearly 10 percent of the respondents qualified as socially isolated, six percent as lonely, and one percent were both.
The researchers cross-checked this personal data with the people who suffered first-time strokes or heart attacks, as well as those who died.
But once health-wrecking lifestyle habits were accounted for, only the link with social isolation remained.