Health & Sex

Are lonely hearts prone to cardiovascular disease? *Sad face*

27 March 2018 - 07:09 By afp.com
A new study has shown links between death, social isolation and heart disease.
A new study has shown links between death, social isolation and heart disease.
Image: 123RF/Stock photo

New studies conducted in Britain have shown that social isolation significantly ups the odds of dying after a heart attack or stroke.

The apparent link between loneliness and heart disease does, however, disappear once other risk factors including smoking, drinking, poor diet and a lack of exercise are factored in.

This is according to a study that monitored nearly 480,000 men and women in Britain for over seven years.

But even after lifestyle habits are taken into consideration, social isolation, which is time actually spent alone, boosted the risk of dying by about thirty percent in people who suffered a stroke or heart attack, revealed the study conducted in medical journal, Heart.

"Social isolation, but not loneliness, remained as an independent risk factor for mortality," the researchers, led by Christian Hakulinen, a professor at the University of Helsinki, concluded.

Earlier efforts to tease out the influence of a solitary existence on cardiovascular disease and heart-related mortality had produced mixed results, in part due to the relatively small number of people covered.

The participants provided detailed information on their ethnic background, education level, income and lifestyle, as well as any history of depression.

They were also asked to gauge their levels of loneliness, a subjective feeling, and social isolation, which measures the amount of time spent alone or in the company of others.

Nearly 10 percent of the respondents qualified as socially isolated, six percent as lonely, and one percent were both.

The researchers cross-checked this personal data with the people who suffered first-time strokes or heart attacks, as well as those who died.

But once health-wrecking lifestyle habits were accounted for, only the link with social isolation remained.

Could being overweight actually protect you against certain diseases?

A number of researchers have suggested that being overweight may protect against disease, a claim dubbed the "obesity paradox". But a new study ...
Lifestyle
10 days ago

Standing is a good first step: you could lose weight just by sitting less

The health risks of standing all day have been well documented in many recent studies. However, new research has found that standing instead of ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Want to make good on your weight loss resolutions? Here are the best 10 diets for 2018

A new report that analysed dozens of the most popular diets and weight-loss programs has identified the Mediterranean diet, DASH and Weight Watchers ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Qantas launches first direct flight from Australia to London Travel
  2. INSIDE LOOK | Nordic meets boho in the laid-back interiors of this flat Home & Gardening
  3. Size matters: Nicky Oppenheimer's super-luxury Kalahari Game Reserve Travel
  4. 5 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stephen Hawking Lifestyle
  5. 3 drug series you'll get hooked on Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X