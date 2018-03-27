“However‚ UJ3 requires a 10 times lower dose to kill cancer cells. It also focuses more narrowly on cancer cells‚ so that far fewer healthy cells are killed‚” she said.

Apart from needing a much lower dose than an industry standard‚ UJ3 is also much less toxic‚ the university statement said.

“In rat studies‚ we see that up to 3 grams of UJ3 can be tolerated per 1 kilogram of bodyweight. This makes UJ3 and other silver phosphine complexes we have tested about as toxic as Vitamin C‚” commented Professor Reinout Meijboom‚ Head of the Department of Chemistry at UJ.

If UJ3 becomes a chemotherapy drug in future‚ the university researchers believe that the lower dose required‚ lower toxicity and greater focus on cancer cells will mean fewer side effects from cancer treatment.

How it works‚ according to UJ

UJ3 appears to target the mitochondria‚ resulting in programmed cell death to kill cancer cells – a process called apoptosis. When a cancer cell dies by apoptosis‚ the result is a neat and tidy process where the dead cell’s remains are “recycled”‚ not contaminating healthy cells around them‚ and not inducing inflammation.

Certain existing chemotherapy drugs are designed to induce apoptosis‚ rather than “septic” cell death which is called necrosis‚ for this reason.