Diets may actually cause you to gain weight, say scientists

New European research has found that eating regular balanced meals is more effective in managing a healthy weight than dieting, which can actually cause weight gain.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Helsinki, the study looked at 2,452 women and 2,227 men to assess the common factors that influence weight gain in early adulthood, an important period for weight management as it can help with maintaining a healthy weight later in life.

The participants were asked to answer surveys which looked at various factors influencing weight changes at the start of the study at age 24, and ten years later at age 34.

The researchers found that only around a quarter of participants were able to avoid weight gain during the ten years (28.6% of women and 23.0% of men), and just 7.5% of women and 3.8% of men lost weight during this time.

Most subjects gained weight between the ages of 24 and 34, with a mean weight gain of 0.9kg per year in women and 1kg in men.

The team found that among both men and women, irregular eating and a history of dieting in order to lose weight were two of the key factors that actually led to weight gain.