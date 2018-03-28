Medics sound heart disease alarm for coloured Capetonians

The study‚ which tracked 119 patients over two years‚ found that the coloured community was affected by more severe and pre-existing cases of heart failure than other groups.

The mean age of patients with acute heart failure was 49.9‚compared with 70 in Europe and North America.

In particular‚ the study it noted high rates of heart disease caused by narrowing of the arteries — the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa — which the researchers suggested might be linked to urbanisation.

“It has been shown that movement of people from rural areas to urban centres results in a change in diet and lifestyle‚ predisposing to the development of ischaemic heart disease‚” they write in the South African Medical Journal.

The study flags concerns about the high local death rate from heart disease as well as the high number of heart patients who are readmitted to hospital. It found that patients were being discharged with inadequate medication and without proper medical follow-up to ensure compliance with prescriptions.