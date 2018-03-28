Not a morning person? How to get out of bed with a spring in your step

1. TRY SOME EXERCISE

Pounding the pavements at 7am isn't for everyone, but if you can manage some gentle movement it can help wake up body and mind, as well as give your health a boost.

An at-home workout is often easier to achieve than heading outdoors to the gym or swimming pool and gives you the flexibility of choosing how intense to make it depending on how energetic you're feeling first thing.

Even yoga or stretching will help ease you into the new day with a gentle boost of energy.

2. LOOK FORWARD TO BREAKFAST

If you know have something nutritious and delicious to eat then you might be more likely to get out of bed for it!

Rather than rush out of the door with a slice of toast, make time for a breakfast you really enjoy and that will set you up with enough energy to last until lunch time. Add eggs or smoked salmon to your toast for extra nutrition, or if you have time, warm up a nourishing bowl of porridge.

If you're short on time, a homemade smoothie can be a quick but healthy breakfast, or why not try a bowl of overnight oat which can be prepared the night before.