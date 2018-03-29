Does your child have unhealthy sleep habits?

Children as young as eight may already have unhealthy sleeping habits, which could be affecting their school performance and health, says new reseach.

Carried out by researchers at McGill University, Canada, the new study looked at the sleep patterns of 144 children aged six to 11 years old during the academic year.

Participants were divided into three age groups: 6-7 years, 8-9 years and 10-11 years. Each child's sleep pattern was assessed over seven nights using a miniature actigraph, a wristwatch-like device that measures movement to evaluate sleep.

The recordings showed that the older the children were, the greater and more significant the delay in sleep start time and the shorter their sleep duration.

Only 17% of children aged 6-7 got the recommended amount of sleep, with this figure dropping to just 2.5% for those aged 10-11.