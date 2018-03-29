How a little blue pill changed the way we think about sex

Before Viagra, men wanted to talk about their erectile problems, and did, but the conversations were awkward and difficult, recalled Elizabeth Kavaler, a urology specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

"Now, sexuality in general is very out there," she added.

"Sex has become an expected part of our lives as we age. And I am sure Viagra has been a big part of that."

NOT AN AFRODISIAC

Viagra has had a "major impact" — on a par with the way antibiotics changed the way infections are treated, and how statins became ubiquitous in the fight against heart disease, said Louis Kavoussi, chairman of urology at Northwell Health, a New York-area hospital network.

Viagra, or sildenafil citrate, was first developed as a drug meant to treat high blood pressure and angina.

But by 1990, men who took part in early clinical trials discovered its main effect was improving their erections, by boosting blood flow to the penis.

For all its popularity, Viagra is still often misunderstood.

"It isn't an aphrodisiac," said Kavoussi.

"A lot of men who ask about it say, 'My wife isn't very interested in relations," he added.

"And I say, 'Viagra is not going to change that.'"

'THANKS, VIAGRA'

In 2000, the comedy show Saturday Night Live featured a spoof on ads that showed sexually satisfied men saying, "Thanks, Viagra."

In it, one eye-rolling actress after another was featured groaning "Thanks, Viagra," as a horny male partner groped her from behind or gripped her in a slow-dance.

The skit was funny because it reflected a reality few people were talking about.