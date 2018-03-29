Health & Sex

How a little blue pill changed the way we think about sex

29 March 2018 - 02:17 By AFP Relaxnews
Approved by the FDA in 1998, Viagra is still misunderstood - it is not an aphrodisiac.
Approved by the FDA in 1998, Viagra is still misunderstood - it is not an aphrodisiac.
Image: AFP/HO

Twenty years ago, the first-ever drug aimed at helping men get erections hit the market. This little blue pill, called Viagra, unleashed a cultural shift by bringing the once-taboo topic of impotence into daily conversation.

Suddenly, talk of an amazing drug that could make an older man's penis hard again was all over television and magazines.

Ads for Viagra were designed to reframe what had been known as "male impotence" or "erectile dysfunction" as a medical condition that could finally be fixed.

The strategy worked.

Did you know?

About 65 million prescriptions have been filled worldwide for the blockbuster Pfizer drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in March 1998.

Before Viagra, men wanted to talk about their erectile problems, and did, but the conversations were awkward and difficult, recalled Elizabeth Kavaler, a urology specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

"Now, sexuality in general is very out there," she added.

"Sex has become an expected part of our lives as we age. And I am sure Viagra has been a big part of that."

NOT AN AFRODISIAC 

Viagra has had a "major impact" — on a par with the way antibiotics changed the way infections are treated, and how statins became ubiquitous in the fight against heart disease, said Louis Kavoussi, chairman of urology at Northwell Health, a New York-area hospital network.

Viagra, or sildenafil citrate, was first developed as a drug meant to treat high blood pressure and angina.

But by 1990, men who took part in early clinical trials discovered its main effect was improving their erections, by boosting blood flow to the penis.

For all its popularity, Viagra is still often misunderstood.

"It isn't an aphrodisiac," said Kavoussi.

"A lot of men who ask about it say, 'My wife isn't very interested in relations," he added.

"And I say, 'Viagra is not going to change that.'"

'THANKS, VIAGRA'

In 2000, the comedy show Saturday Night Live featured a spoof on ads that showed sexually satisfied men saying, "Thanks, Viagra."

In it, one eye-rolling actress after another was featured groaning "Thanks, Viagra," as a horny male partner groped her from behind or gripped her in a slow-dance.

The skit was funny because it reflected a reality few people were talking about.

I'm on blood-thinners. Can I still use pills to get an erection?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
5 months ago

"We are a very puritanical society, and I think Viagra has loosened us up," said Nachum Katlowitz, director of urology and fertility at Staten Island University Hospital.

"But for the most part, the women have been left out of the sexual improvement revolution."

Pfizer finally did include women in its marketing for Viagra, in 2014. The commercials featured sultry women, including at least one with a foreign accent, speaking directly to the camera, telling men to get themselves a prescription.

'FEMALE VIAGRA' FLOPS

In 2015, the FDA approved a pill called Addyi (flibanserin), which was cast in the media as the "female Viagra," and was touted as the first libido-enhancing pill for women who experienced a loss of interest in sex.

The pill was controversial from the start.

A kind of anti-depressant, women were warned not to drink alcohol with it. It also cost hundreds of dollars and came with the risk of major side effects like nausea, vomiting and thoughts of suicide.

"It didn't go over too big," said Katlowitz.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals bought Addyi for $1-billion in 2015, but sold it back to the developer, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, at a steep discount last year.

How can I stop menopause from ruining my sex life?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Older women's main problem when it comes to sex is vaginal dryness that accompanies menopause, and can make sex painful.

Solutions tend to include hormones, or laser treatments that revitalize the vagina. They are just beginning to grow in popularity, but still cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, said Kavaler.

"We are at least 20 years behind men," she said.

FALLING COST

For Katlowitz, Viagra was a prime example of "the greed of the pharmaceutical industry."

Viagra cost about $15 (R177) per pill when it first came out, and rose to more than $50 (R589). It finally went generic last year, lowering the price per pill to less than $1 (R12).

"There was absolutely no reason to charge $50 a pill," said Katlowitz.

"It was just that they could, so they did."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How do I choose the perfect sex toy?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
2 months ago

I'm shy in the sack. How do I tell my partner what I want during sex?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Is having sex with a sex doll cheating? Experts weigh in

Businessman Pieter Steenkamp* of Bedfordview in Johannesburg has forked out thousands of rands to buy a sex doll to satisfy himself sexually — and ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 4 natural hairstyles that stole the show at the SAFTAs Fashion & Beauty
  2. Best & worst dressed on the SAFTAs red carpet Fashion & Beauty
  3. Travelling's taught me a lot about my family, says celeb Thapelo Mokoena Travel
  4. How the humble Rooibos tea bag is taking over Paris Lifestyle
  5. SA runners conquer Great Himalayan Trail in record time Travel

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X