How a little blue pill changed the way we think about sex
Twenty years ago, the first-ever drug aimed at helping men get erections hit the market. This little blue pill, called Viagra, unleashed a cultural shift by bringing the once-taboo topic of impotence into daily conversation.
Suddenly, talk of an amazing drug that could make an older man's penis hard again was all over television and magazines.
Ads for Viagra were designed to reframe what had been known as "male impotence" or "erectile dysfunction" as a medical condition that could finally be fixed.
The strategy worked.
Did you know?
About 65 million prescriptions have been filled worldwide for the blockbuster Pfizer drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in March 1998.
Before Viagra, men wanted to talk about their erectile problems, and did, but the conversations were awkward and difficult, recalled Elizabeth Kavaler, a urology specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.
"Now, sexuality in general is very out there," she added.
"Sex has become an expected part of our lives as we age. And I am sure Viagra has been a big part of that."
NOT AN AFRODISIAC
Viagra has had a "major impact" — on a par with the way antibiotics changed the way infections are treated, and how statins became ubiquitous in the fight against heart disease, said Louis Kavoussi, chairman of urology at Northwell Health, a New York-area hospital network.
Viagra, or sildenafil citrate, was first developed as a drug meant to treat high blood pressure and angina.
But by 1990, men who took part in early clinical trials discovered its main effect was improving their erections, by boosting blood flow to the penis.
For all its popularity, Viagra is still often misunderstood.
"It isn't an aphrodisiac," said Kavoussi.
"A lot of men who ask about it say, 'My wife isn't very interested in relations," he added.
"And I say, 'Viagra is not going to change that.'"
'THANKS, VIAGRA'
In 2000, the comedy show Saturday Night Live featured a spoof on ads that showed sexually satisfied men saying, "Thanks, Viagra."
In it, one eye-rolling actress after another was featured groaning "Thanks, Viagra," as a horny male partner groped her from behind or gripped her in a slow-dance.
The skit was funny because it reflected a reality few people were talking about.
"We are a very puritanical society, and I think Viagra has loosened us up," said Nachum Katlowitz, director of urology and fertility at Staten Island University Hospital.
"But for the most part, the women have been left out of the sexual improvement revolution."
Pfizer finally did include women in its marketing for Viagra, in 2014. The commercials featured sultry women, including at least one with a foreign accent, speaking directly to the camera, telling men to get themselves a prescription.
'FEMALE VIAGRA' FLOPS
In 2015, the FDA approved a pill called Addyi (flibanserin), which was cast in the media as the "female Viagra," and was touted as the first libido-enhancing pill for women who experienced a loss of interest in sex.
The pill was controversial from the start.
A kind of anti-depressant, women were warned not to drink alcohol with it. It also cost hundreds of dollars and came with the risk of major side effects like nausea, vomiting and thoughts of suicide.
"It didn't go over too big," said Katlowitz.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals bought Addyi for $1-billion in 2015, but sold it back to the developer, Sprout Pharmaceuticals, at a steep discount last year.
Older women's main problem when it comes to sex is vaginal dryness that accompanies menopause, and can make sex painful.
Solutions tend to include hormones, or laser treatments that revitalize the vagina. They are just beginning to grow in popularity, but still cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, said Kavaler.
"We are at least 20 years behind men," she said.
FALLING COST
For Katlowitz, Viagra was a prime example of "the greed of the pharmaceutical industry."
Viagra cost about $15 (R177) per pill when it first came out, and rose to more than $50 (R589). It finally went generic last year, lowering the price per pill to less than $1 (R12).
"There was absolutely no reason to charge $50 a pill," said Katlowitz.
"It was just that they could, so they did."