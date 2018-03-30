WATCH | Video games may help ageing pooches stay mentally nimble

"Sometimes with older dogs we might feel that we can just let them retire to the couch and let them sleep all day and that's fine," Lisa Wallis, one of the authors of the report, told AFP.

"But you're not really doing them a kindness," she said.

Even if owners keep giving their dogs physical exercise, this won't improve their mental agility, says Professor Ludwig Huber, one of the lead authors.

"The brain needs more stimulation and also problems to solve," he says.

'Unlimited number of stimuli'

In contrast to most toys which can soon become repetitive, Huber says a touchscreen can be used to present an "unlimited number of stimuli" and the games could get gradually more complex.

Other games used in the study involved having to touch a moving shape or being trained to distinguish between "good" and "bad" images and then choose them accordingly.

The younger dogs and dogs who were already used to playing similar games fared best but even with the older dogs, performance improved with practice.

The results follow a study conducted among humans last year in the United States that suggested older participants who regularly played computer brain games may have cut their chances of dementia, although experts cautioned further research was necessary in that case.

The authors of the Vienna study admit that although the dogs and their owners appeared to have enjoyed taking part in the study, it would be difficult to replicate at home.