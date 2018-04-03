Cracked it! Experts find answer to the knuckle-popping puzzle

It has puzzled scientists for over 100 years but now they appear to have cracked it: what, exactly, is it that causes that wince-inducing sound when you pop your knuckles?

Love it or loathe it, knuckle-cracking is very common. Earlier studies have established that not all joints can be cracked, and that - for that those that can - the act can't be repeated for another 20 minutes.

But the source of the sound remained a mystery.

And "popping", it turns out, is exactly what it is, researchers said after finding that the distinctive cracking sound was caused by the collapse of microscopic bubbles of joint fluid in the hand.